Mourners gather to farewell Sir Tim Shadbolt

Mourners are gathering to pay their respects and celebrate the life of Sir Tim Shadbolt at a public funeral service in Invercargill.

Sir Tim, who served eight terms as Invercargill mayor and two terms as Waitematā mayor making him one of the longest-serving mayors in New Zealand, died last Thursday aged 78.

He was made a Knight Companion of New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2019 New Year's Honours List.

The funeral service at Invercargill's Civic Theatre which starts at 2pm is being livestreamed by the Invercargill City Council.

Shadbolt was made a Knight Companion of New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2019 New Year's Honours List. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A private celebration of Sir Tim and interment at Invercargill's Eastern Cemetery would be held after the service.

The funeral procession of close family will depart from the Civic Theatre to make its way down Tay St on to Clyde St and eventually past the Invercargill Airport.

It will then return down Tweed St on its way to the Eastern Cemetery.

The public is invited to witness the procession and line the streets in "one final tribute to Sir Tim".

Funeral refreshments will be held at Ascot Park Hotel, along with a celebration of Sir Tim's legacy, about 4.30pm.

