Nearly 200 motorcyclists tear up tarmac

PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Up to 200 riders gathered for a motorcycle run around Eastern Southland yesterday.

While the event was not an official Burt Munro Classic event, it is the second year the ride has been added as an extra activity for visitors.

KB Motorcycles co-owner Stevie Findlay, who organised the free event, said it took riders on a route via Motu-Rimu, Fort Rose, Wyndham and Edendale.

The ride had been timed to coincide with the annual Burt Munro Challenge.