Nobby Clark talks tough on youth crime

Nobby Clark. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark has called a Saturday evening public meeting to address the "inappropriate" level of youth crime in Invercargill.

Mr Clark said the meeting at the Civic Theatre was to "gather input and work towards a solution".

“Our city has experienced an inappropriate level of youth crime, including property crime, stolen vehicles and assault,” he said in a statement.

He said police, councillors, community patrol staff and MP Penny Simmonds would attend the 7pm meeting this Saturday.

“I am holding a community meeting that will allow those impacted to advise us of their experience and what can be done to manage these issues going forward.”

Mr Clark has recently returned to his duties after being sidelined following a heart attack.

He made headlines last week after making racial slurs during a TV interview with comedian Guy Williams.