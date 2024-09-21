Obituary: a recorder of life in the South

A copy of a 1995 front-page Ensign story explains that a photograph taken by former Gore photographer Arthur Bremford (top) of the Clinton to Gore road sign was presented by the United States ambassador to New Zealand Josiah Beeman (left) to President Bill Clinton. Photo: Gore Historical Museum ARTHUR BREMFORD

Photographer

From Gore to the world, former Gore photographer Arthur Bremford’s images have been viewed by a far-reaching audience with one even being displayed in the White House.

The man who set up a photography business in the town and spent 50 years recording special moments in Eastern Southlanders’ lives, died in Timaru last month aged 88.

Many people will remember Mr Bremford as the man who took photographs of their wedding, sports team or special occasion.

However, around the time Bill Clinton became the United States president and Al Gore his vice-president, Mr Bremford placed two small American flags and a New Zealand flag on the Gore to Clinton road sign and photographed it.

The framed photograph was presented to President Clinton in 1995 by the United States ambassador to New Zealand Josiah Beeman.

The photograph was hung in the White House outside the Oval Office.

Daughter Margo said her father was one of the first professional photographers in New Zealand to use a technorama film camera.

The distinct panoramic format was popular with companies for display and marketing use.

"One photo in particular taken at Argyle Station was used as a backdrop to promote New Zealand at the World Wool Congress in Edmonton, Canada 1986."

While he loved the big assignments which included royal tours, taking photographs during the 25-year celebration of Singapore’s independence and the 1974 Christchurch Commonwealth Games, he enjoyed his work in Gore, Ms Bremford said.

"The everyday day-to-day bread and butter was important too, as it involved his community of 50 years."

He lived for his photography and his family did too.

"The photographic equipment travelled with him always, and every car trip eventuated with him recording something that caught his eye and a story to tell."

Ms Bremford and brother Fraser shared many photographic assignments with their father which included boat trips to Fiordland and aeroplane rides over Stewart Island.

"Dad was always keen to give something new a go, and as kids we reaped the benefits of carrying his camera gear."

Her father loved meeting people and hearing their stories.

"He enjoyed the comradeship that his camera provided."

Former Gore photographer Arthur Bremford is on the other side of the camera during a trip to Taupo last year. Photo: supplied

Mr Bremford was born in Christchurch and grew up in Oamaru and Timaru.

His father Sydney was also a photographer and owned a photographic business in Timaru.

At that time candid photographs were popular and Sydney sent photographers to Caroline Bay to capture the beachgoers on film.

During school term time Mr Bremford was away boarding at John McGlashan College in Dunedin but in the school holidays it was his job to run the film from the photographers back to the studio.

"At 15 he picked up the camera himself and became a candid photographer, processed the films and printed the photos, thus the beginning of his photography career."

After he left school and completed compulsory military training, he worked for his father who also had a business interest in Auster Air Services.

"Arthur combined his love of flying and photography working as an aerial photographer photographing farms one day and selling the photos to farmers the next."

This work took him throughout New Zealand.

On one of his trips north he met Pamela Thrush and the couple married in Whanganui in 1957.

In 1961 the couple visited Gore and decided the town was a good place to settle and run their own photography studio.

They bought the Rock St homestead built by the Fleming family who owned the oat mill in Gore.

The home was remodelled to make space for a work-from-home photographic studio.

"The formal lounge became the studio and the once maids’ quarters became the darkrooms."

The garden was the backdrop to many family groups and wedding photos.

"It was the perfect business base and home for raising a family."

In 1985 Mrs Bremford died of cancer when Fraser was 10 years old and Ms Bremford was working in Wellington.

"Operating solo was a difficult time but with community support he soldiered through."

When he was about 50 years old Mr Bremford took up a new hobby of underwater diving and tried his hand at underwater photography.

An Arthur Bremford photograph of Argyle Station sheep was used as a backdrop to promote New Zealand at the World Wool Congress in Canada in 1986. Photo: supplied

This was how he met Yvonne Davis, who would become his partner and fellow adventurer.

"He would always say he didn’t know how he could’ve been so lucky to have had two such wonderful women in his life."

Her father thought Gore had been good to him, but Ms Bremford believed he was good for Gore.

"He loved his work, and his photographic collection is now in the safe hands of the Gore District Historical Society. "

The collection was his legacy to the region.

"A pictorial history of milestones and never-to-be-repeated events, his treasure trove of Southland and Otago life from the ’60s to early 2000s."

Gore District Council’s arts and heritage curator Jim Geddes said during his time in Gore Mr Bremford compiled the most comprehensive portfolio of promotional images in Gore’s history.

In 2012 the Mataura Licensing Trust with the support of the council bought a large collection of Mr Bremford’s work which included the promotional images, prints, proof-sheets and negatives relating to the many local organisations, ceremonies and events, he photographed.

In a 2011 RNZ radio interview reflecting on his career, Mr Bremford said when he first came to Gore, the town’s newspaper The Mataura Ensign, later The Ensign, did not have a photographer so he supplied the photos, which was a source of income while he built up his business.

Also he and other Southland photographers took photos for the "Southland Photo Review" printed by The Otago Daily Times.

The business gained many clients because unlike other photographers he was prepared to leave the studio to photograph sports teams and groups, setting up seating and lights in halls and clubrooms.

In 2012 Ms Davis and Mr Bremford moved to Timaru.

"For 12 years they called Timaru home, which was a great stopping place for southern friends passing through."

Retirement kept them busy travelling overseas and throughout New Zealand, always with a camera.

Her father used to tell people, every time they had a family gathering to take a nice family photograph.

"You just never know when it may be the last time everyone is together."

Thankfully his family had followed that advice and have an extensive collection to cherish and remember him by.

Mr Bremford is survived by his partner Yvonne Davis, daughter Margo, son Fraser and their families. — Sandy Eggleston