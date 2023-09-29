One hurt in Invercargill taxi crash

Photo: Ben Tomsett

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a taxi in central Invercargill.

Police have cordoned off the area where a taxi has crashed into a traffic light and another car at the corner of Deveron and Esk Streets.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews from Invercargill and Kingswell responded to the scene of crash involving two vehicles at 12.10.

They said one person was still in a vehicle, and emergency personnel worked to extricate the person who was then transported to hospital.

A police spokesperson said the person had moderate injuries.

As of 1pm, the area was still closed to traffic.

Two fire appliances, an ambulance and five police cars were at the scene.