Penny Simmonds takes big win in Invercargill

Penny Simmonds with a supporter. Photo: Ben Tomsett

The atmosphere was fizzing at National MP Penny Simmonds' party in Invercargill as she cantered to a comfortable win in her electorate.

Over 100 people have gathered at the Kelvin Hotel, including Mrs Simmonds friends and family.

With 92% of the vote counted, Mrs Simmonds had 17,828 votes, well ahead of Labour's Liz Craig (9293).

The crowd at National Party MP Penny Simmonds election party in Invercargill is over 120 strong. Photo: Ben Tomsett

Mrs Simmonds welcomed the result in her electorate and the country.

"I've been so fortunate to have so many people helping me - other 100 volunteers doing all sorts of things. It's very humbling to know that those people all want to work to help get National into Government, and they should be very proud with the work they've done."

She said while there had been a changing mood in the country for some time, it was wonderful to see the results come through the night.

"I think there's been a lot of work by the National Party machine, I think it's been incredibly well-run campaign... But also, I think it's a strong signal from the country that they don't believe the country was going in the right direction."

"Christopher Luxon is a very focused leader and he is really adamant that we've had to be ready with all our policy... He wanted to make sure that if we got the privilege of being in Government, that we were ready to go straight away. I feel like there's been a lot of work done."

National had 42.9% of the party vote and Labour 25.7%.