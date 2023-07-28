Petition aims for free-tuition assurances

Southern Institute of Technology’s former chief financial officer on Wednesday launched a petition aiming to save its zero-fees scheme.

The zero-fees regime was introduced in 2001 to attract students into the region and the Southland’s institution is the only tertiary provider to offer free tuition to all New Zealand students.

During SIT’s Re-O Week yesterday, Bharat Guha — now a student — said he decided to take this step as there was a lot of uncertainty around the future of zero fees since the national polytechnic merger.

The government has merged the country’s 16 institutes of technology and polytechs into a new organisation, Te Pūkenga, and has confirmed SIT’s zero-fees scheme for this year.

However, it has not made an announcement yet about the long-term future of the scheme.

Bharat Guha

"So what I’ve done is made a request to the House of Representatives to consider removing in Invercargill’s Southern Institute of Technology from the tertiary reforms.

"The reason being is that Invercargill SIT zero fee was funded by the residents of Invercargill in 2000.

"A total contribution of $7.25million was made so that SIT could attract the required number of domestic students from around New Zealand."

He said the scheme enabled domestic students from all walks of life to move to Invercargill to get a "world-class education" and the influx of students had revitalised the city and reversed the population decline.

Mr Guha said he was doing a certificate in workplace health and safety practice (level 4).

"I’m paying around $411 instead of $3000.

"If this [zero-fees] goes away, many would need to have to pay more than $6,000 or incur student loans.

"I spoke with many students who said it would prevent them to do degrees."

He collected about 260 signatures, but the aim was to have 1000 by August 20, when they would present them to Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds.

Te Pūkenga deputy chief executive ako delivery Gus Gilmore said the organisation supported the economic development objectives underpinning the free-fees framework and had agreed the scheme would continue this year while national fee unification work continued.

"We have not yet resolved the longer-term future of zero fees enrolments at SIT, but expect decisions will be made shortly.

"We expect all local fee strategies to be financially viable."

luisa.girao@odt.co.nz