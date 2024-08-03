Police praise caller after Audi spotted driving 200kmh

File photo: ODT

An 18-year-old was caught driving more than twice the open road speed limit in Southland today after a call from a concerned motorist.

A police spokesperson said they received a 111 call at about 11.10am from a member of the public after they saw a car driving well over the speed limit and weaving between lanes on State Highway 1 south of Gore.

Constable Mel Isaacs, of Gore, responded to the call and didn't have to wait long to spot the red Audi coming toward her.

When the radar locked on to the 18-year-old's car, it showed the speed at more than 200kmh.

"I didn’t quite believe it when I saw the speed on the radar – I thought ‘is that right?’," Const Isaacs said.

But it was right, and when she pulled him over she realised the teen was faster at driving than he was at learning - she had pulled him over just a week prior for driving at over 130kmh.

"When he pulled over for me this time, he was more concerned with the speed I had to do to catch up to him than anything he had done wrong.

"I’ve never seen a car doing the speeds he was, and if it went wrong, it would have been catastrophic," Const Isaacs said.

"Unfortunately, there are some drivers who shrug at the road safety message, and that puts everyone around them at risk."

The teen now faces two charges of dangerous driving, relating to the speed and the manner of driving, and will be summonsed to appear in court.

His licence has been suspended for 28 days and the car was towed away.

"High-velocity crashes are horrific events to attend and we will do everything we can to prevent them," Const Isaacs said.

"The motorist who called 111 today potentially saved lives by picking up the phone and giving us the chance to act."