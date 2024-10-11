Police release name in kayak death case

Daymon Nuhaj. Photo: supplied

A guide who died after a kayak incident in Milford Sound was described by a friend as a person who had a deep love for the environment and lived his life to the fullest.

Police released the name of the young man who died in a water-related incident in Milford Sound on Tuesday — he was 23-year-old Daymon Nuhaj.

Originally from Nelson, Mr Nuhaj had been living in Milford Sound since 2019 working as a tourism guide at Rosco’s Milford Kayaks.

Speaking to the Otago Daily Times yesterday, owner Rosco Gaudin said Mr Nuhaj was more than a work colleague — he was a friend with a big heart, who would always go above and beyond to help others.

"He always had your back, that’s the thing — since day one, if anyone was in difficulty or trouble, he’d always have your back no matter what.

"And was a valued member of the Milford [Sound] community too — if there was anything that went down that needed immediate action, or first aid or anything like that, he was always the first. He never held back."

The tour guide was passionate about the outdoors, Mr Gaudin said.

"He had a very deep love for the environment and the outdoors, he lived for the outdoors. He was one of those guys that would spend days and days and days out under the stars or in a tent or planning missions."

One of those was a 100-day trip kayaking through Fiordland during early winter.

Mr Nuhaj, along with two friends, paddled from Lake Hauroko to Milford Sound via the coast.

"It was 100 days, self-supported, they were living in tents the whole time, so that trip is just a testament to his fortitude and determination and organisation — he was fizzing about that trip back in March when it was getting closer, he was just getting more and more excited.

"He certainly had a huge love for Fiordland."

Mr Nuhaj was an experienced kayaker who was very professional, methodical and organised — customers had loved him, he said.

He was on his day off when the incident happened, about a kilometre from his house, Mr Gaudin said.

He did not have the details of what happened, but understood he did come out of his kayak.

His friends and the community were organising a celebration of Mr Nuhaj’s life in Milford Sound tomorrow, which would include a collective paddling out to honour one of his great passions.

"We’re going to try and get as many kayaks on the water as possible.

"I think he would love that."

