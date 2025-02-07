Relaxed atmosphere at motorcycle challenge

Invercargill’s Mike Ngaei takes time off from work to attend the first day of the Burt Munro Challenge events at Teretonga Park on his BMW GSA 1200. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

While rugby followers enjoyed the Rugby Park kick-off, motorcycle fans rumbled into Invercargill to kick off the 18th Burt Munro Challenge (BMC).

The BMC calendar launched with a track day held on Wednesday at Teretonga Park, while more participants streamed into the city for subsequent events.

The likes of the Bluff Hill Climb and Beach Racing once again offer speedsters the chance of an adrenaline rush.

A BMC spokesperson said up to 4500 motorcyclists typically attended the annual event, riders travelling from all over New Zealand, while some had travelled from Australia, the United States and United Kingdom.

Many chose comfortable accommodation to ensure a good night’s sleep before their events.

But some delegates opted to camp at the Oreti Park venue to enjoy the camaraderie and on-site evening entertainment provided by the Hired Guns, Hit Men, The Yardmen and SIT Students.

Jack De Reeper, of Invercargill, on a 1987 Yamaha TZR 250, races in the Post Classic PRE 89 class at the Bluff Hill Climb yesterday. PHOTO: DAVE LOUDEN

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said to hang in there, there was some good weather coming.

Southland weather might have been on the cool side for a couple of days but was set to come right today.

"Friday is off to a cool start with a low of 7°C, but it looks to be a beautiful day with a high of 23°C.

"Saturday also looks to be all right, but expect cloud to arrive as the day wears on. Some rain may sneak in come evening.

"Rain looks more likely on Sunday as southerlies push through again, so those heading to the speedway will need to keep an eye on the forecast," he said.

— Toni McDonald