Reports of fish deaths, algal bloom in Doubtful Sound

Doubtful Sound is being investigated by Southland's regional council after reports of an algal bloom. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Southland's regional council is investigating reports of an algal bloom in Doubtful Sound and whether it's connected to local fish deaths.

The algal bloom was reported in Crooked Arm and commercial operators in Doubtful Sound reported an unusual number of jack mackerel deaths in the area.

Samples are being analysed to check whether the jack mackerel deaths are connected to the algal bloom.

Environment Southland aquatic ecosystems team leader Ash Rabel said algal bloom was not uncommon, but it was concerning as they could damage ecosystems and be harmful if touched or consumed.

"We're urging water enthusiasts visiting Doubtful Sound to be vigilant about contact with the algal bloom, and to keep their equipment clean to avoid any spread of harmful species," he said.

Shellfish should be avoided until it is clear what is causing the bloom and any fish collected should be thoroughly cleaned and cooked before eating.

An update on the algae species and cause of the fish deaths was expected later next week.