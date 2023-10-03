On the road to reopening

PHOTO: MARK JOHN

The countdown to reopening two lanes on the road to Otatara has begun.

Environment Southland integrated catchment management general manager Paul Hulse said two lanes were set to open in Stead St, next Tuesday.

Stead St had been limited to one lane because of ongoing work at the Stead St pump station.

The lanes were expected to open last weekend but the construction site was inundated with flooding from the previous week and contractors were unable to complete the works needed, Mr Hulse said.

Five steps including pouring concrete, asphalting the footpath and removing a sheet pile wall from within the neighbouring estuary were left on the agenda and were weather dependent.

The concrete pour required installing framing and removing it, which needed a specialist man-cage that would be supported by a crane.

Mr Hulse said once all the steps were completed, the crane could be returned to the pump station side of the road and the two lanes would be reinstated.