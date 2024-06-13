Rural raiders snared by Southland police

Southland police have arrested two men and seized firearms following a spate of rural burglaries and vehicle thefts.

Officers found vehicles and other stolen items linked to the spike in rural crime after executing search warrants at Southland addresses this morning.

Sergeant Chris Maguire said firearms and a cannabis grow were also seized.

“Putting a stop to this offending is a great result for our community, particularly our rural residents being targeted,” Sgt Maguire said.

The two men, aged 26 and 35, would appear in Invercargill District Court facing charges including receiving property.

The 35-year-old is also charged with unlawful possession of firearms and cultivating cannabis.