Search for missing tramper continues

Eli Sweeting. Photo: Supplied

The search for a tramper missing for over a week in Milford Sound will continue today.

British man Eli Sweeting last Sunday failed to return from a day trip to climb Mitre Peak.

Police say they remain positive of finding him.

Approximately 40 staff and volunteers took part in the search on Sunday.

On a fundraising page, Sweeting's sister has said her brother was an experienced climber who had hiked in that terrain many times.

"I also spend time in the mountains and know how incredible it can be up there, but how quickly things can change. It could happen to any of us," she said.

"Being in the mountains and adventure is what my brother lives for and he spends lots of time preparing for these adventures and training.

"My brother is one of the kindest, most compassionate people in my life and he has always been there for me. He inspires me to live and get out of my comfort zone, as well as listens and genuinely wants to know you and your story. Anyone who has met him will know what I mean. He has such a positive, vibrant and supportive energy."