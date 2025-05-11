Police 'remain positive' as search for tramper resumes

Eli Sweeting. Photo: supplied

Police say they remain positive as a search in Milford Sound for a missing tramper resumes today.

Briton Eli Sweeting, 25, failed to return from a day trip to climb Mitre Peak last Sunday, and police have been combing the area for him for the past week, as conditions allow.

Police this morning said a Land Search and Rescue team stayed near Mitre Peak overnight to make an early start today.

"While the tramper has not yet been located, Police remain positive as the search remains ongoing."

They said about 40 staff and volunteers were taking part in the search today.

Eli’s family have flown in to help with the search, and police today said they thanked all those who had joined the effort.