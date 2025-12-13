Councillors to receive 4.8% pay rise

Cr Alastair Gibson. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Environment Southland councillors have approved a pay bump for themselves, but not without some discussion about time spent on the job.

This week, the council was faced with the decision of how to distribute a pool of $587,345 — a figure set by the Remuneration Authority.

Elected members approved a 4.8% increase to last triennium's salaries, which brought their annual pay to $47,367.

Those holding chair positions would receive 20%-40% more, depending on their role.

Cr Alastair Gibson took the opportunity to touch on the topic of councillors doing the hard yards.

"There’s a lot of people around this council putting a hell of a lot of time, outside, and probably as much time as some of the chairs. How is that recognised?"

Chairman Jeremy McPhail said it was up to the individual how they wanted to participate as it was a job that necessitated a lot of work.

He acknowledged some might end up doing more work than others.

A report prepared for the meeting listed extra benefits available to councillors, such as vehicle mileage, pay for travel time, communications allowances, home security, childcare and resource consent hearing fees.

The total pool for elected members did not include Cr McPhail’s pay of $136,773, which was pre-determined.

In November, Southland district councillor salaries increased 1.3% from the end of last term, bringing their base rate to $41,360. Invercargill city councillors approved an 18.9% jump, which brought their base rate to $54,347.

