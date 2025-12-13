WDC to cover $500k event centre shortfall

The Waitaki District Council building. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Waitaki's "place of dreams" remains on track to be built at Oamaru’s Centennial Park after the council covered a $500,000 fundraising shortfall.

The Waitaki District Council agreed to transfer part of an $800,000 project underspend on the first phase of the project to cover the $500,000 fundraising shortfall this week.

The council decision will allow the multimillion-dollar Network Waitaki Event Centre build to seamlessly progress to "phase 2".

However, in doing so, the council voted to overrule the previous council’s promise that any underspend on the $32.85million "phase 1" would be returned to ratepayers.

Speaking at Tuesday’s full council meeting, North Otago Rugby Football Union (NORFU) chairwoman Sene Naoupu said the project was truly a three-agency effort with the NORFU, Event Centre Fundraising Trust and council working collaboratively to deliver a responsible, community-focused project.

"With approval, we can confidently engage in our funders starting January 2026, secure remaining commitments and proceed with certainty to deliver stage 2 effectively and efficiently and responsibly.

"Operational continuity is critical.

"As you all know, Apollo Projects, our experienced delivery partner, is scheduled to conclude stage 1 in February 2026 and to maintain seamless construction, secure contract availability and avoid delays, stage 2 must commence immediately post-vacation.

"Development of the second phase is more than bricks and mortar.

"That’s the place of dreams for the next generation.

"So when you ask me the impact, it is the future-proofing of the region in general."

"This ensures the project is delivered efficiently, on schedule and within budget."

Ms Naoupu said stage 2 funding would come from community philanthropy, sponsorship and existing sources, not new ratepayer funds.

"Stage 2 benefits all sports, youth pathways, schools, regional and national comps and building on the legacy of phase 1 we can create a vibrant hub for the next 100 years.

"It is about more than just rugby."

Event Centre Fundraising Trust chairman Kevin Malcolm also pointed out the trust was not requesting additional funding beyond the previously approved $15.6m.

The money would essentially be seen as seed funding, which would have to be in place when the trust was asking for funds from other providers.

Waitaki District Mayor Melanie Tavendale said the decision was not an easy one given the previous council’s resolution and an ongoing cost-of-living crisis for ratepayers.

"This is a massive decision for us to make.

"The government identified recreation facilities as one of local government’s core services they want us to focus on.

"With strong community support for this centre at every point we have consulted on it, we are looking forward to delivering a completed events centre and grandstand in 2026."

Waitaki Ratepayers and Residents Association chairman Ray Henderson said the decision amounted to "another handout" for the project.

"This is on top of the ‘up to $10m’ donation, the $5m extra funding and the $600,000 from grandstand depreciation already granted.

"This is a very poor decision."

Phase 2 (budgeted at $5.75m) includes replacement grandstand seating, office space suitable for North Otago Rugby, storage and public toilets for field sports, and additional changing facilities to allow both field sports and event centre activities to take place at the same time.

andrew.ashton@odt.co.nz