Reduced speeds limits for schools

More than a dozen Southland schools will have reduced speed limits during school drop-off and pickup times next year.

In a statement, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said "variable speed limits" (VSLs) would slow traffic outside 14 Southland schools from the start of the new school year.

NZTA director of regional relationships James Caygill said Southland was one of several regions where VSLs were being installed ahead of the new school year.

All eligible schools, including those on 100kmh roads, would have variable speed limits installed.

At peak times, speed limits would drop to 30kmh or 60kmh, depending on the road and safety requirements.

"We know that these reduced speed limits, when in force at school drop-off and pickup times, can make a real difference in keeping children and their families safe," Mr Caygill said.

The rollout of VSLs — which indicated on flashing electronic signs that a reduced speed limit was in force — were part of the government’s requirement for safer speeds outside schools by July 1, 2026, he said.

At Sacred Heart School in Waikiwi, principal Catherine Colvin said the new variable speed limits would "create a safer, calmer and more predictable environment for our children, families" when it mattered most.

"For our students, this means safer journeys to and from school.

"For our parents, caregivers and whānau, it offers reassurance that the roads around the school are being managed with their children’s wellbeing at the forefront.

"For our drivers and wider community, the VSL provides clear guidance that supports safer driving behaviours and shared responsibility for protecting our most vulnerable road users."— Allied Media