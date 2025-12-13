Long-running Sports Day faces final iteration

Ali Peterson, then aged 10 (right), of Riverton, jumps to a win in a sack race at the New Year’s Day sports day at the Tuatapere Domain earlier this year. PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON

A sports event that has woven itself into the fabric of a small Southland town is wrapping up after 116 years.

Tuatapere Sports Day organiser and commentator Peter Templeton says the upcoming New Year’s Day outing will be the last.

"It’s a sign of the times, but there’s nothing you can do about it. As I said, everything’s changed," he said.

"They’re more interested in just eating hot chips and walking around with their cellphones in their hands."

Peter Templeton. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The family event has shrunk over the years, in part due to losing elements such as clay bird shooting, cycling, Highland dancing and a pipe band.

Another factor was Riverton Racing Club now holding races on the same day — something which was outside of the club’s control.

Mr Templeton, 78, had been involved in Tuatapere Sports Day for many years, including as its commentator for more than three decades.

It was mostly run by older people as younger ones were not interested in "stepping up and looking after it", he said.

A recent meeting to explain what was happening and to see if people could step up only attracted two people.

As for the events on the day, they were now down to just wood chopping and athletics.

"People aren’t going to come all the way out from Invercargill to watch something and there’s just two things happening, you know."

It was not all bad news. Mr Templeton thought some cyclists might turn up for the finale and he said the bushcraft aspect would continue at the back of the Waiau Town & Country Club.

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott said the sports day had been going for many years and was supported and enjoyed by the community.

More people needed to help with running if they wanted to see such things continue, he said.

