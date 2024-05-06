'She just wailed': Mother's reaction to Lachie's death recalled

Lachie Jones

A neighbour has described the moment a mother found out her 3-year-old son was dead.

The second week of Coroner Alexander Ho’s inquest into the 2019 death of Lachie Jones resumed today, with more residents of the Gore neighbourhood in which he lived being questioned.

Kimberley Marshall was with Lachie’s mother Michelle Officer when she found out the boy had been found dead.

"When she was told that he was dead, her legs gave [out] and she had to be held up and she just wailed… it was a cry I’d never heard before," Ms Marshall said before breaking down in tears.

Earlier that night, Ms Marshall said she had looked for the toddler around the oxidation ponds - where he was ultimately found - three times.

The first search she had done barefoot and counsel assisting the coroner Simon Mount KC asked her if it had caused her any pain.

Mr Mount explained Lachie was found without shoes on and people have questioned whether the boy would walk over a kilometre on uncomfortable surfaces.

Ms Marshall said while the gravel did hurt her feet, it was not something she was focused on and was not aware of any damage to her feet after the trip.

She also jumped the fence into the oxidation pond area, which she said was easy for her to do.

"It was like a ladder really, because there were gaps," she said.

Ms Marshall believed Lachie could have got into the area where the ponds were, which was why she searched for him there.

She explained there were "heaps" of ducks in the area.

The court has heard from multiple witnesses that Lachie liked to chase ducks.

"If you didn't know it was a sewage pond, it was actually quite a nice place," Ms Marshall said.

She said after her search, Lachie’s father Paul Jones had arrived at Ms Officer’s house and the situation became "pretty heated".

"There was a lot of yelling and swearing," the witness explained.

When Mr Mount put to her that she had been corroborating with Ms Officer, the witness adamantly denied it.

"I'm not even answering that because it’s ridiculous and offensive," Ms Marshall said.

The witness said she had checked on Ms Officer following Lachie’s death, but they did not discuss what happened.

Ms Marshall’s son Marshall Clearwater gave evidence that he briefly saw Lachie run past his mother’s house on the night he went missing.

"It was a bit of a snippet, [I] just saw him run past pretty quickly," Mr Clearwater said.

He said he saw the boy wearing a yellow vest and bare feet, but his friend Maxine Cartwright, who was with him at the time, gave evidence that she saw the boy wearing shoes with white soles.

Mr Clearwater later joined the search for Lachie.

The inquest will continue this afternoon.

