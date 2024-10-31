Bluff students up for the challenge

Bluff School boys practise their haka before their team goes to the Ngā Putangitangi Junior Kapa Haka competition in Invercargill tomorrow. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Four hundred tamariki will bring their school’s mana to the stage at the Ngā Putangitangi Kapa Haka competition tomorrow.

Bluff School students have been putting in the practice to get their two teams ready for the annual South Island Junior Kapa Haka contest at ILT Stadium Southland.

Bluff School principal Desiree Alapaki said: "We are taking two teams this year, Ngā Pōhue o Te Kura o Motupōhe junior and our seniors — Te Ope Taua.

"Our Te Ope Taua team got its name from a group of soldiers that were preparing for war.

"War can mean many things, not just a battle, but battles in life, battles against learning their reo and resources being taken from them, which is a large part of the bracket finding their kotahitanga (unity)."

The two teams attended wananga and overnight stays at Murihiku Marae so they could get valuable practice in before they hit the stage.

Students Nia Norton, 12, and Nina Mura, 9, both said it was exciting to be going to the competition.

Denver Lush, 9, felt a mix of confidence and nervousness, while 11-year-old George Anderson reckoned having "trained heaps" led to him leading the boys’ haka.

Public are welcome to Ngā Putangitangi Junior Kapa Haka competition.

Koha entry.