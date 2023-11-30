Bluff to turn on Christmas cheer

Scenes from last year’s Christmas Parade and Christmas In The Bluff Gala Day. PHOTO: YVONNE PICKFORD

Preparations are well advanced for Bluff’s Christmas celebration with the annual Parade and Christmas In The Bluff Gala Day scheduled for Sunday, December 10.

The Santa Parade, organised by Bluff Promotions, will kick off the day, led by the Bluff Town Crier.

Starting at the top end of Gore St, on the corner of Liffey St, at 1pm, it will feature floats, vintage and classic cars, marching groups, a miniature fire truck, and children from St Teresa’s and Bluff School’s plus the Bluff Kindergarten and Te Rourou.

Motupohue St John Youth, Maori Wardens and Sanfords along with some SteamPunk groups and Steve-O The Stag will also be a part of it all.

The Bluff Coastguard and Santa Claus will round out the parade as they make their way to the Oyster Festival site in Barrow St for a spectacular Gala Day.

The festivities, organised by the Christmas In The Bluff Committee, will get under way as Santa arrives to meet the children at this grotto.

The Gala Day is always popular with something for everyone — activities, games, food, craft stalls, a chocolate wheel, the opportunity to vote for your favourite decorated wreath plus live music with Darcy Kerr.

One of the new attractions this year, the Invercargill City Library is bringing their virtual reality headset for children to have a go.

Gala Day organiser Yvonne Pickford said the point of the Christmas in the Bluff Gala Day was all about children and giving families the opportunity to have a fun-filled day out without parents having to worry about the cost.

"All the activities for the children are free along with hot chips, ice creams, candy floss and drinks. This day is for them. We know there’s a lot of families who are struggling out there at the moment so admission is free and so much of the activities are too."

Parade organiser Alison Patrick said they were looking forward to another successful parade.

"The support from organisations and businesses has been great and it will make for another special parade before we arrive at the Oyster Festival site for more fun and entertainment."

The parade was supported by the Foveaux Hotel, Lighting Direct, Bluff New Life Church and Rugby Southland, while Talleys, Sanfords, South Port NZ Ltd, the Bluff Rugby Club and Splash Palace supported the Gala Day, she said.

By Lindsay Beer

Bluff Publicity/Promotions Officer