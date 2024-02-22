Bring your best burnout skills

Liam MacDonald at last year’s RevSouth Burnout competition. PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON

Calling all petrol heads — if you’re a fan of skids and popping tyres then fuel that fandom at the 2024 Rev Burnout Championships this weekend.

RevSouth and Southern Bolts & Fasteners are revved up to bring the Rev Burnout championships to Invercargill’s Riverside Speedway, promising to

deliver an action-packed event to rival last year’s.

RevSouth committee member Dave Loudon said they were focused on running a real family-friendly event.

"There’ll be a dedicated kids zone and a bouncy castle for the kids and for the first-time families, and out-of-towners will have the chance to camp nearby."

Proceeds from the event will go to the Southern Charity Hospital.

Southern Charity Hospital founder Melissa Vining rode in a car at last year’s debut outing.

Live music will entertain spectators throughout the weekend and a selection of food carts will tame the tastebuds.

Loudon encouraged people to look out for the "drags" and a manoeuvre that would cause "magic smoke" to billow.

Break out your burnouts for a good cause and register for the Rev Burnout Championships.

It is a safe and secure event that welcomes cars of any price tag and licenced drivers of all abilities.

■To find out more, go to www.revsouth.co.nz

- By Nina Tapu