Bring your best burnout skills

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
RevSouth and Southern Bolts & Fasteners are revved up to bring the Rev Burnout championships to Invercargill’s Riverside Speedway, promising to
deliver an action-packed event to rival last year’s.
RevSouth committee member Dave Loudon said they were focused on running a real family-friendly event.
"There’ll be a dedicated kids zone and a bouncy castle for the kids and for the first-time families, and out-of-towners will have the chance to camp nearby."
Proceeds from the event will go to the Southern Charity Hospital.
Southern Charity Hospital founder Melissa Vining rode in a car at last year’s debut outing.
Live music will entertain spectators throughout the weekend and a selection of food carts will tame the tastebuds.
Loudon encouraged people to look out for the "drags" and a manoeuvre that would cause "magic smoke" to billow.
Break out your burnouts for a good cause and register for the Rev Burnout Championships.
It is a safe and secure event that welcomes cars of any price tag and licenced drivers of all abilities.
■To find out more, go to www.revsouth.co.nz
- By Nina Tapu