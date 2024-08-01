Burnout competitions stock up hospital coffers

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Rev South committee donated $4000 to the Southland Charity Hospital last week.

The donation is from the proceeds of two burnout competitions held in February and June.

Pictured are (from left) Southern Charity Hospital board member Melissa Vining and Rev South committee members Adam McColl, Ryan Newman, Fraser Agnew, Leeson Templeton, Coleman Stoddart and Dave Loudon.

"Rev South were pleased to be able to offer the money to the charity hospital and are grateful to firms, individuals and sponsors that assisted with the burnout competitions," Mr Loudon said.