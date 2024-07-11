Cafe nominated top destination to eat

Visitors to Brunel Peaks are able to soak in the surroundings while dining at the destination cafe in Blackmount. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

In the middle of almost nowhere a little Blackmount cafe is making a big name for itself in the destination-eats market.

Brunel Peaks Cafe has been nominated for the best destination venue cafe at the New Zealand Hospitality awards.

Cafe chef and owner Jude Nicolson said it was a place people liked to come to hang out.

Guests, including backpackers, hunters and boaties arrive in cars, trucks, bicycles, motorhomes and even a few helicopters.

While it was normal for businesses to provide car and bicycle parking, Brunel Peaks has also included a space for helicopters to land.

"We have a lot of helicopters flying in with a lot of clients.

"We’ve got a package going with [Te Anau Helicopter Services]. They fly people in from Manapouri, up to the Titiroa mountains and bring them in for lunch.

"It’s become quite a destination for people. It’s exceeded everything we thought it would be."

The cafe, purpose-built from five shipping containers and seating 40 people inside and 40 outside, sits on the grounds of Brunel Peaks Station at the foot of the Takatimu Mountain range.

"People love the scenery and the atmosphere."

The cafe’s construction has its own story: the repurposed power poles, once hosting the original Monowai-Te Anau transmission line, now support the veranda. Its macrocarpa beams were milled from the station.

Brunel Peaks has made the New Zealand finals of the destination dining awards. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Mrs Nicolson was living in Australia and told her husband Neil if she was to return to New Zealand, she would need something to do.

"We sort of looked at opening a wee cafe in this area and then we got together with Neil and Donna Robertson, the landowners where the cafe is situated."

During discussions, it turned out Mr Robertson’s father, Gray Robertson, had dreamed of having a cafe on the land.

"So we ended up in a partnership with the Robertson family and Neil and I are the major shareholders in the business."

The former Donovan restaurant head chef had worked in "quite a few establishments" but credited her mentor, Southland chef Graham Hawkes, for being instrumental in setting her up for success.

She said the award was not solely from her own efforts.

While the "ever-changing blackboard menu", based around local produce wherever possible had proved popular with diners, she believed the other big drawcard was the customer service the cafe offered.

"We’ve got amazing staff who give above and beyond in commitment to service. They just treat everybody like they’re so welcomed, which has been a really strong point of mine that the customer has to be treated with respect."

Mrs Nicolson was unsure of the outcome because there was some fierce competition for the top spot.

"Compared to other entrants in our category, we’re just a little small player. They have multimillion-dollar places that we’re up against, but we are really proud to be in the mix."

The finalists are:

● Brunel Peaks Cafe & Bar — Blackmount

● Craggy Range Vineyards — Hawke’s Bay

● The Common Cafe and Garden Bar — Akaroa

● Thirsty Acres — Kirwee, Canterbury

● Wharekauhau Country Estate — Palliser Bay, South Wairarapa

The winner will be announced at a formal function in Christchurch on July 31.

- By Toni McDonald