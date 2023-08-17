Chance to snap up new hobby

Southland Photographic Society committee member Graham Dobbs will be on had to give advice at the group’s walk-in photographic session at Queens Park’s Feldwick Gates this weekend. PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT

Budding photographers are being invited to hone their skills with some of the city’s finest lensmen to celebrate World Photography Day.

This weekend, the Southland Photographic Society (SPS) will host a walk-in photographic session at Queens Park’s Feldwick Gates to share the joys of the artform.

World Photography Day is on August 19 this year, which committee member Graham Dobbs said presented an opportunity for the society to celebrate with the people of Southland by encouraging others to take part.

‘‘Hopefully we can just encourage and inspire people to engage more with photography, and we really want to promote photography as a hobby.’’

The event would provide the opportunity for people to further their skills in photography, or even to start from scratch with no experience - all that was required was a camera, he said.

Participants would also have the opportunity to submit a selection of their images which will be included in an audio visual presentation to be shown at the SPS Club Night on Thursday, September 7, he said.

‘‘It’s an opportunity to meet like-minded people too. [Photography] is a great creative outlet. For me, I’m not particularly artistic, but this has that mix of technical and artistic skills that I suppose appealed to me and would appeal to others.’’

Members of the SPS will be at the Feldwick Gates from 1pm to 1.30pm to offer advice on using cameras and taking photos, through a range of levels from beginner to difficult.

‘‘It’s good to have a pool of people who you can call upon if you need any help.’’

Those unable to attend still have the opportunity to celebrate the day by sharing images taken on social media with the hashtag #WorldPhotographyDay.

The SPS regularly holds club meetings, as well as hosting competitions and providing opportunities for members to share photographs and receive feedback - several members are qualified photography judges.