Chance to take to the treetops

Charlotte Seal, 7, enjoys the chance to climb a tree with Branch Dwellers at an event in Dunedin. PHOTO: ODT FILES

If you combine Tarzan and Bear Grylls, what do you get?

Southland children will have the opportunity this weekend to explore the tops of the trees at Invercargill’s Queens Park while also learning survival skills from outdoor specialists.

True in Nature, in partnership with Branch Dwellers from Dunedin, is running a treetop climbing and bushcraft experience for children aged 6 and above as well as adults up to 120kg.

True in Nature co-founder Katie Oliver said there would be one-hour slots for Saturday and Sunday.

About 100 people are expected.

"We’ve got Branch Dwellers and they are the only company in New Zealand that offer recreational tree climbing — so it’s ropes and harnesses and helmets to climb and explore the trees. You can climb up and swing in hammocks ...

"So the children will spend half the time up in the tree and then half the time doing some bushcrafting with us."

Mrs Oliver encouraged people to book a slot as it was an opportunity for children and families to spend quality time together, doing something different and connecting with nature.

"It’s really important for children and families to get out in nature and explore nature and be in nature because it’s very calming and healing and this is a really fun way for them to do that, especially with the tree climbing.

"And then I guess for the bushcraft, it’s really about giving them skills to be capable, responsible and independent but practising those life skills, you know, that can set them up."

She said when children learned skills such as lighting fires, carving wood and building shelters, it was not just education but also fun.

"It really ignites their passion for life and they’re just so excitable and enthusiastic."

Mrs Oliver said people needed to register for the event beforehand and workshops would run from 9.30am on both days.

Bookings can be made on True Nature’s website.