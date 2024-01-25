Crosbie impresses in champs debut

Invercargill’s Alex Crosbie at speed during Round 1 of the 2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship field at Taupō this weekend. PHOTO: BRUCE JENKINS

Invercargill racing driver Alex Crosbie has made a stunning debut at the 2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship.

The 17-year-old Southlander lined up for the first round of the series alongside talented international drivers at Taupō International Motorsport Park last weekend.

Crosbie compiled impressive results of eighth, third and fourth across the three races and to add his accomplishments, he started two of the three races from pole position.

One of the biggest challenges throughout the weekend was driving with different tyres.

Qualifying for the first race on Saturday was held on a wet track but with slick tyres Crosbie managed to record the seventh fastest time.

Later in the day in the opening race of the round over 18 laps, he lost one position off the start and came home eighth.

The first action on Sunday morning was qualifying for the final race of the weekend, the Denny Hulme Memorial Trophy race, and Crosbie recorded the second-fastest time to grab a front-row starting spot.

"It was a surprise, he said.

"It didn’t feel like the best lap."

This later turned into pole position after fastest qualifier Christian Mansell, of Australia, received a penalty.

Crosbie also had pole for the second race of the round early on Sunday due to his eighth place on Saturday.

Sunday morning’s race used a reverse top eight grid from the previous day’s result and Crosbie started from pole.

He led most of that race but after 15 laps and with just three to go, the tyres were a lot worse than some of his international opponents and he was passed late in the race by Gerrard Xie, of China, and Roman Bilinski, of Poland.

There was two safety car periods in the race and Crosbie was unsure if they hindered or helped him.

"The safety car periods helped me cool the tyres and I pulled a gap on my rivals after each one. It was a good result and was a pretty big confidence booster to be able to keep up with the top international drivers," he said.

Back on pole for the Denny Hulme Memorial Race, Crosbie did not make his best start and dropped three positions.

However, he maintained fourth place throughout the race.

"I managed to keep a gap on those behind me. I made a few mistakes but I am learning new ways to manage these tyres."

After three races, Crosbie is in a strong position in the points and is the leading rookie in the championship. The series now heads to Manfield Circuit Chris Amon in Feilding next weekend and Crosbie was looking forward to it.

"The tyre wear at Taupō is always high but it shouldn’t be as bad at Manfield.’’

Support for Crosbie’s campaign in the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship comes from Stresscrete Southland Ltd, the Peter H McMillan Legacy Fund, Golden Homes in the Southern Lakes, Rodin Cars, MotorSport New Zealand, Hamilton Brothers Building, Blacks Fasteners Limited, Invercargill Oil Shop, Invercargill Hose & Hydraulics and Ryco 24/7.— Lindsay Beer