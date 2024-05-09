Data centre location to be released soon

T4 Group chief executive Dean Addie.

T4 Group chief executive Dean Addie says Invercargill’s data centre should be ready to meet the AI market after Stage 1 is completed by September 2025.

Mr Addie remained tight-lipped about the centre’s location this week but expected it would be announced about the end of May.

"The Tier 4 Data Centre in Southland ... stands poised to meet the escalating needs of AI technology."

While there was no guarantee the new centre would be able to cope with the fast-growing industry by the time the centre was built, he saw that situation a positive one to have.

"If demand outstrips our supply, we will be happy as."

The company already had clients signed up to come on board once the centre was built, however he was unable to say if any of its clients would be supporting AI.

"The exponential growth in data requirement worldwide highlights the critical need for scalable infrastructure solutions at speed. We recognise the urgency of this demand and are taking this opportunity to expand our footprint."

Global trends were focusing on AI, green data and repatriation (moving data to an on-premises data storage centre) and moving away from the cloud to a hybrid approach.

Mr Addie said the Southland expansion presented a unique opportunity to implement a strategic position for T4.

"Southland, with its unique environmental advantages and strategic location, presents an unparalleled opportunity for data centre development."

- By Toni McDonald