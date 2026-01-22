There will be free family fun at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill next Thursday when the Invercargill Harness Racing Club provides free entertainment for children at its summer twilight race meeting.

Racing is due to start at about 3.30pm and the club is offering free Mr Whippy ice creams for the first 100 children on course as well as free mini jeep rides and a bouncy castle.

A $250 Prezzy Card will be up for grabs for all ages in the very popular and very easy Heads and Tails game.

There will also be Kidz Kartz pony racing on the programme.

It is the perfect way to enjoy a summers evening with a great programme of harness racing action and free children’s entertainment in the long southern twilight.

Admission to the course is free.