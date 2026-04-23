Solid defence spurs Barbarians to victory

Photo: ODT Files

Eastern Northern Barbarians beat Pirates Old Boys 22-20 at Tokanui in round two of the Southland club rugby competition.

Barbarians coach AJ Aitken was happy enough with the game.

“Defence won us that match, the boys defended like demons in the first half. Our defence coach Nick Hayes is earning his keep.

“The POB attack was relentless in the first half and we soaked it up,” Aitken said.

The Barbarians scored the first points with a penalty goal after 37 minutes before their No 8 Brenton Howden was sent to the sin bin for a tip tackle and Greg Dyer kicked the penalty goal for POB to level the score at halftime.

The Barbarians scored straight after halftime from a cross-field kick by Taylor Peterson.

Dyer kicked another penalty goal and hooker Shaun Kempton got in behind the defensive line with a strong burst and the momentum resulted in Osea Moce scoring out wide for POB, with Dyer converting 10 minutes into the second half.

The Barbarians responded straight back when right wing Harry McKenzie stepped it up with an in-and-out move on his opposite winger in limited space to score.

Halfback Josh Murrell was sent to the sin bin but Kempton scored a long-range try after intercepting a pass.

POB were leading 20-15 with 15 minutes remaining but the Barbarians scored with five minutes to go and held on to win 22-20.

Hooker Liam Ferguson was outstanding as was the locking pair of Harrison Morton and Tevita Matuku.

Openside flanker Jacob Coghlan enjoyed the defensive workload, while first five-eighth Taylor Peterson, centre Liam McFaul and wing Harry McKenzie were other Barbarians to shine.

AJ Aitken is in his second season as head coach and has a larger and more organised squad to start the competition this year.

“We had our preseason camp here at Tokanui, it is a great facility, and it is very cool for the community,” Aitken said.

Woodlands beat Star 26-24 in Woodlands on Saturday. Woodlands were favoured to be comfortably holding the Scruffy Butt Trophy on Saturday night, but Star had come out the highway with a determined attitude.

Woodlands coach Barry Smith said his team was not surprised by the intensity in the Star team on Saturday.

Star had got towelled up by POB in round one but responded well on Saturday. The game was evenly contested in the first half with Woodlands scoring just before the break to lead 21-14.

Star dominated territory in the second half and scored to draw level and land a penalty goal to go in front.

Woodlands wrestled back the territory during the last 10 minutes which led to wing Alex Burns scoring to go ahead 26-24.

Woodlands used their experience and composure to maintain possession throughout the last six minutes which was an encouraging sign for the coaching team.

Coach Smith was happy with the four try bonus point victory. Openside flanker Sloane Lankshear was the standout player for the second week in a row for Woodlands.

Second five Tauasosi Tuimavave and blindside flanker Ryley McRae were also industrious.

Marist had a 62-31 victory on their home ground against Blues. Marist showed enough fortitude in their loss to the Barbarians in round one to give them confidence going into this match.

Fullback Tiam Toufan was the best for Marist on Saturday, while centre Riley Hika and prop Hesed Lemamea also impressed.

The competition’s two unbeaten teams, Eastern Northern Barbarians and Woodlands will meet for their round three match at Woodlands on Thursday night. Marist will also host Pirates Old Boys on Thursday night and Star and Blues will play their match on Friday night at Waverly Park. - John Langford

Lower Division Results:

DIVISION 1: Albion 25, Tokanui 17. Pioneer 31, Waikiwi 29. Wyndham 43, Waikaka/Riversdale 7. Riverton 34, Edendale 29

DIVISION 2/3: Marist 38, Blues 26. Pirates-Old Boys 17, Collegiate 15. Woodlands 29, Star 26. Wakatipu 42, Waiau Star 31. Te Anau 27, Mossburn 12. Midlands 36, Drummond-Limehills-Star 7. Central Pirates 41, Bluff 7. Otautau-Ohai-Nightcaps 43, Wright’s Bush 7