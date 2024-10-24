Friendship fabric of group

Otautau Patchwork Group members (from left) Christine Farley, Jan Appleby and Lyn Clark show some of their work which will be on show at the Quilts & Cake patchwork exhibition during Labour Weekend. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Patchworking quilts, friendships and camaraderie.

The Otautau Patchwork Group’s Quilts & Cake patchwork exhibition will be held once again during Labour Weekend at Winton’s Memorial Hall.

But this year, the event will run over three days, from Friday to Sunday.

Secretary Joyce Wilson said the event was a highlight for patchwork groups throughout the South Island who descended on the South to share their talent, craft and passion.

"There’s different patchwork groups around Southland and they all make a point of coming to ours and there are the Dunedin, Alexandra and Queenstown girls who also come.

"We all support each other."

The group had been gathering every week for more than 30 years.

Member Christine Farley said long-lasting friendships had been made while sharing techniques and patchwork.

"I feel like we support each other. People have issues and you talk about it and everybody else or other people have had the same.

"We go through tough times, somebody’s lost somebody or they’ve had a health issue — there’s always an ear. It’s the camaraderie."

The event will celebrate the work of the group throughout the past year, and will also display some of the quilts that have won the viewer’s choice award at past events.

Mrs Wilson also said another highlight would be the "colours of spring" challenge quilts from the National Association of New Zealand Quilters.

"This was a challenge put to all quilters of New Zealand to make a small quilt, 12 inches by 12 inches [30cm], where they could interpret the theme in any way they liked."

Three dresses by Aleisha Guyton, which won second place in this year’s Hokonui Fashion Design Awards, will also be on show.

"There is plenty to see — accompanied by cake and a cup of tea of course."

■Quilts & Cake — An exhibition of quilts by Otautau Patchwork Group, October 25-27, Memorial Hall, Winton, 10am-4pm, $5 entry fee, includes tea, coffee and cake.