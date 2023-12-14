Get your gladrags on for twilight event

Contestants at a previous Cup Day Fashion In The Field.

The glamour returns when the Invercargill Harness Racing Club hosts the Group 1 Ascot Park Hotel Invercargill Cup at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill next Friday.

As well as a great night of racing, Ladies Fashion In The Field returns this year with a great prize pool thanks to the support of Elegance 148 on Elles Restaurant, McLeay Jewellers and Craig Heyrick @ Harcourts.

There is no cost to enter the competition, just register at the Secretary’s Office on course on race day before Race 3 (about 5pm).

From the initial entries, six finalists will be selected to appear in the birdcage later in the evening when the winner will be crowned.

Another competition during the evening will see three winners get to place bets on the feature race, the Ascot Park Hotel Invercargill Cup, the winner securing $1000 to bet, second $300 and third $200.

The Ascot Park Hotel Invercargill Cup, a Group 1 race with a stake of $110,000 will be supported by the Group 3 Brendan Franks Farrier David Moss Trot with a stake of $30,000 and a night of premium racing.

Admission will be free and the twilight programme is set to start at 4pm.

- By Lindsay Beer