Heffernan on top of her game

Kate Heffernan (right) celebrates with her Adelaide Thunderbirds team-mates Georgie Horjus (left) and Latanya Wilson after winning the Super Netball title in Australia. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Every one in the South knew Kate Heffernan’s brilliance.

The dynamic and hard-working midcourter, hailing from a farm in West Otago, suiting up for Blue Mountain College and St Hilda’s Collegiate before stamping her mark with the Southern Steel.

But many — for some reason — were still surprised by the 50-cap Silver Fern’s dominance in Super Netball in Australia this season.

Heffernan won the title — and her first in eight years since her first season with the Steel — with the Adelaide Thunderbirds, thumping the defending champion Melbourne Vixens 61-40 last week.

It was a remarkable performance from the Thunderbirds, who are also home to two Australian Diamonds, two Jamaicans and one South African. They became the most successful franchise in the Super Netball era with their third title and earned their seventh title in 30 years, equalling the national record.

But Heffernan earned her own accolades. She was named the league’s midcourter of the year and the international player of the year — out of more than 20 internationals — by her peers.

Heffernan was the benchmark midcourter, finishing fourth overall for goal assists (218).

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua was chuffed with Heffernan’s form as they prepare for the Commonwealth Games.

"Brilliant. Didn’t surprise me actually," Taurua said.

"But she’s gone into a really awesome team with amazing individuals which has helped her growth. I can’t wait to see her on court."

Heffernan was one of nine Kiwis playing in Australia this season — and was the standout.