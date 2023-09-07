Invercargill exhibition a combined effort

"Synchronistic Connections" is the Art Attic gallery’s latest exhibition, combining the works of three artists. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Art Attic Gallery unveiled its latest exhibition last Thursday, combining the distinct works of three artists.

"Synchronistic Connections" brings together works from artists Ingrid Campbell, Juliana Jarvie, and Rebecca Straker-Cunningham in a vibrant and colourful exhibition exploring landscape, journey and connection.

Art Attic curator Campbell Trewin said there was an impressive turnout on opening night, drawing enthusiasts from all around Southland to enjoy a fabulous evening of visual art and song.

The exhibition features a diverse range of work, from Straker-Cunningham’s bold and colourful prints, to Jarvie’s rich mixed media landscapes following Garston through to The Remarkables range.

Campbell’s process-based drawings and poetry brought the exhibition together.

"There’s plenty to take in and something to enjoy for every taste," Mr Trewin said.

The artists will be at the gallery for a few select evenings throughout the exhibition’s run.

Campbell will be running a Poetry & Creative Art Workshop from 6.30pm-8pm tonight.

The evening is open to everyone, and entry is free.

Artwork and poetry book sales of Campbell’s work support Re:woven Therapy Charitable Trust.

The exhibition is open to the public 11am-4pm, Wednesday to Friday, and 11am-3pm on Saturdays until September 23 at Art Attic Gallery, 43 Tay St, Invercargill.

■To find out more, go to: artatticgallery.org.nz.