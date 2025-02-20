Life on the water: Troublemakers, cruise ships and saving lives

Lyndon Cleaver is Environment Southland’s harbourmaster. He began as a deputy 14 years ago before taking over the main job.

For Lyndon Cleaver, no two days are the same — but that is just how he likes it.

On a warm Saturday in February, the Southland harbourmaster is out on Lake Te Anau making sure people stay safe on the water.

The following day, he will make a trip to Dunedin to check on a cruise ship which is on the way to Fiordland.

Mr Cleaver will ensure the vessel meets its requirements for entering a Unesco area and even stay on board until Tuesday when it arrives at Milford Sound.

Who knows what Wednesday will bring?

But today, he is guiding small aluminum boat Toroa out of the Te Anau marina to check on locals who are enjoying their weekend at the lake.

He makes sure swimmers are safe within a marked area near a pontoon and flags down a man zooming on a jetski.

A brief chat about restrictions, and the speed enthusiast is happily on his way.

While there is the odd frosty customer, Mr Cleaver says most are just happy to see him out on the lake keeping a watchful eye.

It is a key feature of his role as Environment Southland’s harbourmaster, a position he has held in one form or another for 14 years.

"We want everybody to go home to their loved ones at the end of the day and, sadly, Southland is over-represented in the number of boating fatalities," he says.

Behind the scenes, Mr Cleaver’s team works hard to increase understanding of water safety, starting at a grassroots level.

When he began in the role, there was no boating safety programme for schools.

That has all changed and his team now brings not only their knowledge to the classroom, but also a boat for children to explore.

It is a fun way of sharing an important message and it seems to be getting through.

Cleaver pictured next to Toroa. His team is in charge of not only recreational boating, but also commercial boating and shipping.

"Once upon a time you’d come down to the likes of Te Anau, and you would see people going out on their boats and not really wearing lifejackets. But now the children are keeping their parents honest."

Southland’s boating habits are different from those further north, he says, with Labour Weekend and Easter bookending the season.

The hot spots include Bluff, Riverton, Lower Ōreti, Lake Manapouri, and, of course, Lake Te Anau.

Mr Cleaver says a lot of the people he sees around the lakes and Bluff tend to be from the rural community, taking some time away from the farm.

And there is a strange pattern: he has noticed people from Winton and Drummond always seem to congregate in the same part of Lake Te Anau.

Who are the biggest troublemakers?

Mr Cleaver says jetskis have proven a popular entry-level option for boaties, but continue to create problems because of a lack of awareness around rules.

It points to a wider issue in New Zealand where anyone can buy a boat with no obligation to register it or complete a safety course.

He would like to see those safety measures normalised, as well as a bit more "common sense" around alcohol use.

His parting mantra is simple: if in doubt, don’t go out, always let someone know where you’re going, don’t push the limits, and come home safe to your loved ones.

It is not all about enforcing rules. Mr Cleaver knows the best way of getting through to people is with a calm approach and good conversation — something he is trying to put into action every time he hits the water.

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air