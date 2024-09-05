Alex Crosbie (right), of Invercargill on the podium after finishing third in the second race of Round 4 of the F4 US Championship at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, Ontario at the weekend. Second-placed Connor Roberts is far left and race winner, Australian Daniel Quimby, is on the top step. PHOTO: RACHAEL BECK/SUPPLIED

It was a weekend of mixed fortunes for Invercargill racing driver Alex Crosbie at Round 4 of the F4 US Championship at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, Ontario, at the weekend.

Arriving at the round just three points behind the second-placed driver, Australian Daniel Quimby, an engine failure on the formation lap of the first race of the round put Crosbie on the back foot for the remainder of the weekend and cost him dearly in the championship battle.

The weekend started well with Crosbie setting the second-fastest time in practice, just 0.153sec slower than championship leader Nicholas Stati, of Australia.

In qualifying, Crosbie completed around 10 laps before he came in to make some changes to the car, but unfortunately the car would not restart and he had to sit out the end of qualifying when all the fast times were coming.

"I was thinking that the engine not starting was a sign that the engine was about to fail, which proved correct," he said later. It meant he qualified fourth, 1.449sec off pole.

Disaster struck before race one when the engine in his Ligier JS F422 blew on the formation lap, rendering Crosbie a non-starter in the race.

He bounced back to show his undisputed speed in the second race, starting last and charging through the field to third, close behind the second placegetter, American Connor Roberts, to score his fifth podium of the championship.

Crosbie started second in the third and final race and was involved in a big battle with Stati and Roberts for second place while Quimby led. Oil on the track at turn one proved troublesome as Crosbie sat behind Stati keen to make a move.

"I hit the oil a few times throwing me off line. Roberts passed me after I got a snap of oversteer there."

Crosbie reeled in Stati and passed him for third on lap 13. The duo battled it out throughout the remaining laps.

"I passed Stati a few times and we went back and forth round turn eight and turn 10. Eventually he shook me off for a few laps, then on the last lap I made a move into turn eight off the back straight around the outside, sticking it through turn nine but I got passed by him at turn 10 and I had to settle for fourth."

The non-finish in the opening race proved costly for Crosbie who, after going into the round just three points off second place in the championship, dropped to fourth in the points, 6.5 points behind Roberts.

Stati continues to lead the championship, while Quimby, who won all three races at this round, is still second.

"Hopefully I can gain some points that I desperately need back at the last round of the championship at Circuit of the Americas in two months’ time. I look forward to it and will study the track carefully, and practice in the simulator to be ready for it," Crosbie said.

Crosbie competes in the F4 US Championship with Crosslink/Kiwi Motorsport and his American campaign is supported by Golden Homes in the Southern Lakes. He acknowledges the support of his parents for his racing and appreciates all those watching and supporting his efforts back home in New Zealand.

The final round of the championship is at Circuit of the Americas, Texas, from October 31-November 3.

- By Lindsay Beer