Oar-some effort

PHOTO: TONI McDONALD

Organisers could not have asked for a better day or a greater turnout at the Waihopai Rowing Club’s Corpor8 Rowing Challenge, club president Diane Jenkins says.

Brilliant blue skies, calm weather, friendly rivalry, mates, dates, barbecues and beers all shaped the perfect conditions for a fantastic day beside the Oreti River on Saturday as novice rowers competed for top honours.

Eighteen 10-man teams were fielded from Invercargill businesses. Each team of eight rowers, a coach and coxswain had trained for eight weeks before the fundraiser.

"So it’s like a really cool eight-week session as well as team building," Jenkins said. "What I love about our fundraiser is that we coach people to learn the sport that we love and it’s getting 180 people out there learning how to row.

"What better way to make a bit of money by helping other people by sharing the joy."

She was particularly impressed by the empty-nest couple who had decided to learn to row together.

"How often do they get a chance where they are actually doing a sport together? That’s quite special too."

The event had been held for the past 21 years and had amassed some long-standing support from the city’s business who entered teams and offered sponsorship each year, Jenkins said.

Opio Rowing Academy will hold top honours until the next event.

- By Toni McDonald