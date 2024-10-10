Parishes work on creating a space for all

A place for everyone to come together is in the works.

The building behind the St Mary’s Basilica, which used to house the Mission shop in Nith St, Invercargill, had been sitting dormant throughout the years.

Rev Fr Gerard Aynsley said just two of the building’s rooms, which had been renovated 10 years ago, had been used by community and parish groups.

However, he believed the whole building, which was built about 1930, had the potential to be used for so much more.

The parishes started fundraising to enable them to redevelop the whole building, creating a community space with a playdium, rooms and offices.

"It’s just a versatile space. Big numbers of ethnic communities have recently made Invercargill their home and I envisage a place where we can actually come together and actually get to know each other."

Rev Fr Gerard Aynsley pictured at the playdium where he plans to create a multi-functional space for the community to use. Photo: Luisa Girao

He said the idea was to have a staged construction with the playdium as the key part of the project.

It could be transformed from a covered sports court into a place for the community to gather with a barbecue, kitchen appliances and more, Fr Aynsley said.

"I think it means you can plan things without waiting if the weather is going to be OK and if it’s a beautiful summer day, you just open those doors and it spills out [through the carpark] for a market day or a big function.

"I think the opportunities are endless."

One of the ideas was to use it as a base for social Catholic services in Invercargill, he said.

Fr Aynsley said the first stage would cost about $300,000, and they had already secured $100,000 for it.

The concept plan for the playdium at St Mary’s Basilica. Photo: supplied

"The parishes in Invercargill are working together on this project [as they] see this as an asset for the whole of the city. So they’ve set aside $100,000 and we are looking to raise more money.

"We are having a jumble sale ... and then we will be looking also into applying for grants."

He said the project was ready to go, depending on the sourcing of the rest of the money.

The revamp would include a new roof, doors and painting. Engineers and architects recently visited the space and deemed it structurally sound.

The design would focus on embracing the diversity of the church in a contemporary and inviting way, using stained glass, the fish symbol and the Southland and Invercargill coastlines as inspirations, he said.

"I would like to see the playdium ready by Easter next year, but that might be unrealistic."