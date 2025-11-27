Plenty of motor racing action to come at Teretonga Park

Leon Hallett, of Mosgiel, in his Ford Falcon, on his way to a win in a HVRA race at last year’s December motor race meeting at Teretonga Park in Invercargill. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

December 6-7 will be a big weekend of motor racing at Teretonga Park with wall-to-wall motor racing at the circuit.

Two days of action featuring OSCA Super Saloons, 2K Cup, South Island Formula Ford, HVRA and more will be on track over the weekend.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale from E. Hayes & Sons, Dee St, Invercargill; a weekend pass costs $35. A weekend pass at the gate is $45.

Children 14 years old under, accompanied by an adult, are free.

The meeting is the last for 2025 before a big start to 2026 with the Repco NextGen NZ Championship visiting the circuit over the weekend of January 24-25 with a field of international drivers in the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy races plus the return of top-line "big banger" saloons in the TA2 class.

Then in February the Ascot Park Classic SpeedFest takes place with another contingent of international drivers heading our way in the Formula Junior races.

March will have the annual Southern Thunder meeting featuring NZ Super Trucks and Mainland Muscle Cars.

By Lindsay Beer