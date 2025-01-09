Safety fears prompt call to fence wharf

Tourists have been meandering around a commercial wharf in Fiordland, moving cones and putting themselves into dangerous situations which could lead to serious injury or even death, a fishing company says.

Fiordland Lobster Company is applying to permanently fence off the Deepwater Basin Wharf to public access.

It has applied to the Department of Conversation (Doc) to allow the fencing, as the area is in a national park.

In the application to Doc, company director Mark Peychers said tourists were meandering around the commercial wharf, oblivious to the site’s dangers.

He said "the inquisitive nature of people and especially tourists naturally attracts them, with the majority always wanting to get a closer look".

Fishers were using forklifts to move 1000kg pallets of lobster bait, or to onload or offload cray pots on the wharf.

"The very design of these vehicles [means] the load impedes the visibility of the driver," and it was a particularly dangerous time for pedestrians to be walking around.

The tourists did not seem to understand to stay clear "regardless of flashing lights or a multitude use of road cones".

"Commercial fishers use the wharf crane to unload and load their vessels. Heavy loads are constantly being swung around and over the wharf and are a constant hazard."

The company began its live rock lobster operations in Freshwater Basin in the 1970s, but moved its base to Deepwater Basin in 2015.

Submissions close on February 3.

By Toni McDonald