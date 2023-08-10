Saints male choir to deliver all-star show

Saints All Male Choir members will bring Peace, Love and Music to Invercargill this weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Peace, Love and Music is exactly what we need.

Invercargill-based Saints All Male Choir is bringing their all-star show to the Ascot Park Hotel stage for their massive annual fundraiser this weekend.

The group had been singing for nine years at everything from fundraisers to Santa Parades, Christmas shows, the entertainment awards and rest-home tours. The choir fundraisers supported children, who might otherwise not be able to afford it, to take part in music lessons.

Saints founding member Dean Addie said the 1960s and ’70s-themed songs were coming together well, and the audience was set to be treated to a spectacular night of entertainment, run by MC Jack King.

Under the expert eye of choirmaster Jo Ward, the choir would be joined in their Peace Love and Music show by Southland music legends on August 12.

The backing band for the evening, The Band With No Name, features Southland musicians Chris Chilton, Matt Ward, Andy Doherty and Scott Calvert, while bands The Yardmen and Hoodaki would also perform, he said.

Cheryl Anderson, Holly Muirhead, Kylie McGinnis, Bonnie Turner, Jo Ward, Andy Doherty, Lindsay Moffatt, (Saints’ own) Brian Dennis, Ryan Isaacs, Daniel Monteath and Luke Thomas were the individual acts lined up for their time on stage.

After show band, The Imposters, would keep the music pumping into the early hours.

There would be no door sales on the night but there were still a few tickets left to buy — $50 or $500 for a table of 10. Contact The Ascot Park Hotel for details.

Doors open at 7pm and the Peace Love and Music show starts at 7.30pm.