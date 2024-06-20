Sharks to take over Splash Palace

Invercargill's Splash Palace. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Tamariki in Invercargill are being given the chance to get up and close with some of Southland’s biggest sporting names next week.

The Splash Palace Sports competition offers local sports teams the chance to win a party with players from the Southland Sharks basketball team.

Invercargill City Council aquatic services manager Stephen Cook said the competition was intended to promote sports passion in schools.

"The chance for sports teams to win a party with some of the Sharks players is a great way to reward the children for their sporting efforts by spending some time with high-performance athletes," Mr Cook said.

Southland Sharks operations manager Jill Bolger said the players were excited to meet some of their biggest fans.

Entry into the competition is via Splash Palace’s Facebook page, sending an email to marketing@icc.govt.nz or in person at Splash Palace’s reception. Each entry will need to include the team’s name, contact details and an explanation of why the team deserves to win.

The competition will run until June 26 and winners will be contacted directly on June 27.