A snap happy show

David Clearwater at the opening of the Art Attic Gallery’s latest exhibition, "Through the Lens", earlier this month. PHOTO: CHRIS DUGGAN

A new exhibition at the Art Attic Gallery offers a glimpse from the perspectives of some of the region’s finest photographers.

"Through the Lens" is a collaboration with the Southland Photographic Society that has been running this month with its final opening this weekend.

The exhibition drew photography enthusiasts from around Southland, and hosts almost 120 artworks by 25 photographers.

The works showcase a diverse range of subjects including landscape, wildlife and portraiture photography, and mediums from photo paper and canvas to metal and calico.

Southland Photographic Society member and former president Val Wardell said the exhibition had been brought together beautifully.

"There’s some creative images, some that have been probably done with the use of Photoshop or other post processing programmes ... There’s animals, there’s birds, there’s portraiture, there’s scenes, there’s detail, there’s impressionist — a real mixture," she said.

She said the opening night of the exhibition had an excellent turnout, not just from society members but members of the public.

"That was great, and to get some positive feedback — that’s always good to hear.

"Through the Lens" is open to the public until October 22.

As part of the Southland Arts Trail, Southland Photographic Society members have been at the gallery across the weekends of October, with the final ‘meet the artist’ for the exhibition taking place this Saturday and Sunday, from 11am-3pm.

The gallery is open Wednesday to Friday, 11am-4pm, upstairs at 43 Tay St, Invercargill.

To find out more, go to www.artatticgallery.org.nz.