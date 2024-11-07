Family day out at Wyndham raceway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Wyndham Harness Racing Club hosts a 10-race programme with a family-friendly atmosphere at Young Quinn Raceway in Wyndham this Sunday.
The first race of the day is scheduled for 12.10pm with the last at 4.48pm.
The Franks Motorcycles & 4 Spares Gold Chip Final Handicap Trot is the feature race of the day at 2.37pm.
Children’s entertainment is free, with minijeeps, a bouncy castle, a lolly scramble and sack races, while for all ages there will be the popular Heads & Tails game with a chance to win a good prize – it could not be easier.
Kidz Kartz will race on the programme early in the day.
Admission is free.