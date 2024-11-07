Southland football players recognised for efforts

PHOTO: KRYSTAL KENNARD/SUPPLIED

The Southland Football Awards took place last month, celebrating the achievements of players and clubs throughout the season. Old Boys AFC was recognised as the Club of the Year for their impressive win in the Fletcher Cup and their qualification for the SPL, along with their contributions to youth football.

In the individual awards, Megan Leslie, of Queens Park, was named Women's Player of the Year, while her team-mate Rodrigo Schmidt de Camargo took home the Men's Player of the Year award.

Ashley Gordon, of Thistle, was honoured as Women's Coach of the Year and Reuben Lindsay received the Men's Coach of the Year title.

The ceremony also included the presentation of the Southland league and competition trophies, marking the end of the winter season for 2024.

It was a night filled with celebration and recognition of hard work and talent in the community.