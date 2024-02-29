Southern Thunder tickets on sale

NAPA Auto Parts NZ Super Truck Championship at Teretonga Park last year. PHOTO: VANESSA ADCOCK

Southern thunder is set to roll in.

Tickets are on sale for the Southland Sports Car Club’s popular annual event, featuring the NZ Super Trucks and Mainland Muscle Cars at Teretonga Park in Invercargill.

Southern Thunder is set for March 16-17, and will feature Super Trucks and Mainland Muscle Cars along with a great range of different classes including Pre 65 Saloons, NZ 6 Saloons, the MX5 Heritage Cup, the Historic Vintage Racing Association and Noel McIntyre Drainage Club Saloons.

The annual 1 Hour Race is also included among the action.

Presale tickets are available now from Auto Centre, Tweed St, Invercargill, E Hayes & Sons, Dee St, Invercargill and Harrisons Supplies, Mersey St in Gore.

Presale tickets are $40 plus any applicable charges while a weekend pass at the gate over the weekend of the event is $50.

A single day pass is $30 while children 14 & under are free throughout the event as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

- By Lindsay Beer