Thursday, 26 September 2024

Southland Stags squad to face Waikato

    Co Coaches Matt Saunders and James Wilson name squad to take on Waikato. 

    SBS Bank Southland Stags vs Auckland

    Sunday September 29th  2.05pm - Rugby Park Invercargill

    It's club round, and Rugby Southland is encouraging all fans to wear their club colours along with their Southland colours. 

    Notable mentions: Josh Bekhuis will equal Jason Rutledge's Record of 143 games for Southland. Josh Debuted in 2006 against North Otago. 

