Southland Stags squad to face Waikato

Co Coaches Matt Saunders and James Wilson name squad to take on Waikato.
SBS Bank Southland Stags vs Auckland
Sunday September 29th 2.05pm - Rugby Park Invercargill
It's club round, and Rugby Southland is encouraging all fans to wear their club colours along with their Southland colours.
Notable mentions: Josh Bekhuis will equal Jason Rutledge's Record of 143 games for Southland. Josh Debuted in 2006 against North Otago.