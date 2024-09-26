Southland Stags squad to face Waikato

Co Coaches Matt Saunders and James Wilson name squad to take on Waikato.

SBS Bank Southland Stags vs Auckland

Sunday September 29th 2.05pm - Rugby Park Invercargill

It's club round, and Rugby Southland is encouraging all fans to wear their club colours along with their Southland colours.

Notable mentions: Josh Bekhuis will equal Jason Rutledge's Record of 143 games for Southland. Josh Debuted in 2006 against North Otago.