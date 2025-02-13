Special link to the past at Teretonga this weekend

When the Ascot Park Hotel Classic SpeedFest takes place at Teretonga Park in Invercargill this weekend, there will be a very special connection at the track.

Mark Johnstone will drive a Brabham BT21R in the Formula Libre on the circuit that his grandfather Jack Johnstone was instrumental in creating.

Jack was the president of the Southland Sports Car Club when construction of the circuit was first mooted in 1952 and he led the way as the circuit was opened in 1957.

Jack was an integral part of the club until his passing in 2018 at the age of 91.

"We are incredibly proud of what Grandad did.

"The fact that the track is still in the top echelon of New Zealand motor racing speaks volumes. It is special, a favourite of mine."

Mark described himself as a motorsport tragic. "I love the sport but haven’t done much."

His father Alan also raced.

"I had no choice, although as the oldest of four, my brothers and sister have shown no interest in the sport."

He credits that to the fact he was the one who spent time going to Teretonga, Levels and Wigram in his formative years.

A mechanical engineer, Mark now works for an international engineering and construction company andis working in Bahrain.

Because of his work, racing has been sporadic.

"I last raced at SpeedFest in 2016 and my last race was at Highlands in 2018.

"Covid threw a spanner in the works so this is my first race here in nine years.

"Racing in the Formula Libre class this weekend against Rick’s son Jordan and Gregory Scott will be a good benchmark. I am here for enjoyment and to re-familiarise myself with the car," Mark said.

For many spectators the sight of Mark racing on the circuit his grandad was to the fore in creating back in 1957 will be very special indeed.

The Ascot Park Hotel Classic SpeedFest will feature classes as diverse as HVRA, Pre 78 Classic Saloons, Vintage Racing Cars, Classic Saloons, Sports & GT Cars and Single Seaters, supported by the Allied 24/7 Mainland Muscle Cars, MX5 Heritage Cup, Golden Homes Mini 7 South and the Noel McIntyre Drainage Club Saloons.

Presale tickets are available now from E Hayes & Sons, Dee St, Invercargill, and Harrisons Supplies, in Gore and tickets will also be sold at the gate.

The action starts at 9am each day.

- By Lindsay Beer