Squad features plenty of power

Prop Ethan de Groot watches a Southland Stags game from the sideline last year. PHOTO: JOE ALLISON/GETTY IMAGES

Two All Blacks, two Highlanders and an Englishman feature among the new caps in the Southland squad for the NPC season.

The Stags named a bulky squad of 35 on Monday for a campaign they desperately hope will not end with another wooden spoon.

Having two current All Blacks is more of a feel-good factor as neither beloved prop Ethan de Groot nor the flashy new signing, Crusaders winger Sevu Reece, can expect to play a minute in the NPC.

Of more significance is the recruitment of outstanding Highlanders forwards Sean Withy and Mitch Dunshea, along with the arrival of former England under-20 utility back Charlie Powell.

Withy is now a top-class Super Rugby forward, and while Otago have put a lot of investment into his elite development, his return to the Stags is a homecoming.

Withy will immediately assume the captaincy for his new/old province, though respected veteran Josh Bekhuis is still on deck.

Dunshea added much grunt and grit to the second row when he switched to the Highlanders from the Crusaders and was ready to play after an injury, and he is a nice pick-up for the Stags.

Not everyone is comfortable with NPC teams bringing in overseas players but Southland co-coaches Matt Saunders and James Wilson clearly feel Powell can add something.

The 24-year-old, who became the youngest player to represent the Bristol Bears in European competition in 2018, has largely played fullback but is comfortable elsewhere in the backline.

Other interesting newcomers include former North Otago lock Woody Kirkwood, former New Zealand under-19 first five Byron Smith and rising local Kaea Nikora-Balloch.

The rest of the squad looks fairly stable but the likes of hooker Jack Taylor, flanker Hayden Michaels and backs Matt Whaanga, Viliami Fine and Michael Manson might need to have big seasons if the Stags are to roar.

Southland Stags squad

Lachie Albert, Josh Bekhuis, Connor Collins, Ethan de Groot, Mitch Dunshea, Hunter Fahey, Leroy Ferguson, Viliami Fine, Liam Howley, Paula Latu, Michael Manson, Hayden Michaels, Morgan Mitchell, Dylan Nel, Kaea Nikora-Balloch, Jacob Payne, Charlie Powell, Jay Renton, Sevu Reece, Jason Robertson, Blair Ryall, Jack Sexton, Shneil Singh, Angus Simmers, Byron Smith, Nic Souchon, Jake Strachan, Isaac Te Tamaki, Jack Taylor, Semisi Tupou-Ta'eiloa, Hamdahn Tuipulotu, Rory van Vugt, Joe Walsh, Matt Whaanga, Sean Withy, Woody Kirkwood.